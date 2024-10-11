Creative Planning Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

NYSE BAH opened at $159.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $114.69 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

