InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,672,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 387,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVT. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

