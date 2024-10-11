Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.50, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,683 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $713,610.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,564.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,861 shares of company stock valued at $69,961,783. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

