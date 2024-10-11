Creative Planning Purchases 9,995 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

