Creative Planning Has $1.05 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

ASR stock opened at $278.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average of $305.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $203.77 and a 12-month high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $357.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

