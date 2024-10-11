SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,519,000 after buying an additional 1,670,478 shares during the last quarter. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,185,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,825,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 748,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,414.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 654,225 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

