Creative Planning Buys 3,089 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $277,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Barnes Group Price Performance
B stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $46.70.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barnes Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.