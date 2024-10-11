Creative Planning Grows Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Creative Planning raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.57.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $484.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.55 and a 1 year high of $552.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.