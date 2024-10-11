Creative Planning Purchases 10,667 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after buying an additional 122,721 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,696,000 after buying an additional 2,249,820 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $249,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $627,381.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,822.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $249,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,381.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,319. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.0 %

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

