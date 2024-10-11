Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 16,882 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,146.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $29.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

