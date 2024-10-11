Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.24% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,600,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 271,922 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 267,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 106,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 96,813 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 187,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVRE opened at $45.37 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $484.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

