Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 58.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 130.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $263.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.35.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

