Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $1.67 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

