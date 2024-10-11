Algert Global LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMFree Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 58,033 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.22 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.30 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCM

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.