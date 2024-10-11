Algert Global LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 58,033 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.22 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.30 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

