Algert Global LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 326,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHH opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $86.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

