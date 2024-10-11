Algert Global LLC Takes Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,064,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,560 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SunOpta by 116.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 751,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Price Performance

STKL opened at $6.36 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $759.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. SunOpta’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

