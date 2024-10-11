Creative Planning Has $1.08 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 429,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $208.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

