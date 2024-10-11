Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 13,437 NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NerdWallet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 16.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 45.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,329,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.25 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $874.55 million, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRDS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

