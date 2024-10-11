Creative Planning Grows Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $212.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.96. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

