Algert Global LLC Buys New Shares in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,002 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 305,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WaFd by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 144,920 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in WaFd by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 139,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,408,000 after acquiring an additional 125,020 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 353.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 79,942 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Stephens raised their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. WaFd, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

