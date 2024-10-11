Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 62,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.