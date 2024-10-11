Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 12,613 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,613 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,128.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,928.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.61 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

