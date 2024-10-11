Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortrea during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTRE. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

