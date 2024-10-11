Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

