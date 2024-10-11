Algert Global LLC Invests $221,000 in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,072,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after buying an additional 138,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 5.3 %

MYGN stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.