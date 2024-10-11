11,353 Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 530,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $6,818,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $5,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.3 %

CXW opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoreCivic last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In related news, insider David K. Churchill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $441,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,686.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,449.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David K. Churchill sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,686.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,996 shares of company stock worth $2,177,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

