Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,049 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,778 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $9.39 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

