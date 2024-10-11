Algert Global LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of American Vanguard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVD

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,193,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,471.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 33,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $189,921.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,047,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,340.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,193,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,471.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 163,047 shares of company stock valued at $938,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.