Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after purchasing an additional 283,376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,133,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Plug Power by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 152,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

