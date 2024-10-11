Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GrafTech International worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,065,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,449 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,849,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 45,859 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 9.6% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,808,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 157,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in GrafTech International by 89.4% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,456,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,595 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $1.51 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company has a market cap of $388.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

