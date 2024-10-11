Algert Global LLC Invests $172,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 141.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,646 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 18.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $2,251,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.2% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 401.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 276,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 221,405 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Stock Down 0.6 %

CLVT opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.17. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Insider Activity at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 28,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $158,869.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 288,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,953.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,081. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 28,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $158,869.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,953.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Stories

