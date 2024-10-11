Algert Global LLC Invests $178,000 in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 269.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $6,990,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 37.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $2,613,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

PFS opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

