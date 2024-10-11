Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,776 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Talos Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Talos Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.93. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 306,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,528,904 shares in the company, valued at $443,082,396. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,119,000 shares of company stock worth $22,931,130. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

