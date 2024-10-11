Algert Global LLC Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 276,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,181,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

NYSE:MAX opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

