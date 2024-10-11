14,227 Shares in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,707,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,300,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,074,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 3,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $15.20 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,705,974.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

