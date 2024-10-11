15,985 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 24.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,835,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,599,000 after acquiring an additional 950,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,795,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after acquiring an additional 559,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,993,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after acquiring an additional 576,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

