Algert Global LLC Invests $167,000 in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $399,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,022.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,022.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.85 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.