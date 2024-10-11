Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121,791 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,665 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 265,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 65,767 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,091.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,049.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,091.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

