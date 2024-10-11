Algert Global LLC Invests $174,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,812,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,806,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 561,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,511,000 after buying an additional 597,523 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.08 and a beta of 1.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.