Algert Global LLC Invests $223,000 in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,617 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,164 shares in the company, valued at $788,076.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

