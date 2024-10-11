B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,206,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,899,281. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

