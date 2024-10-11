B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 1,327 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.30% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 187,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

VIGI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.55. 62,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,616. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

