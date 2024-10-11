Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 1,692 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $45,354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $19,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $10,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rogers by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,609,000 after buying an additional 82,922 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth about $9,607,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,568.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of ROG opened at $102.46 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $138.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

