Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 307.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENR

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.