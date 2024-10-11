Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $43.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

About Enerpac Tool Group

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

