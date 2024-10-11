3,556 Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 15.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after buying an additional 122,811 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,225,000 after buying an additional 99,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.98. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $86.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

