Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after purchasing an additional 491,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 241.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 429,851 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,090,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,616,000 after acquiring an additional 222,311 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,742 shares of company stock worth $1,266,959. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

