Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 11,485 Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $927.11 million, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

