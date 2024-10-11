Algert Global LLC Invests $205,000 in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,973.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.89.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

