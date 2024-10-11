Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOW. LB Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 6,451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 3,475,190 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,169,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 538,770 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 431,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,335,913.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,335,913.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,224.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.14 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $434.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.